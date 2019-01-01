There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Selling on Facebook
Facebook Advertising
All caps and too many exclamation points are just the beginning. Facebook is cracking down on 'pain points' content and get-rich-quick schemes.
Take control over the Facebook layout to engage your audience in a variety of ways.
You're likely already using Facebook to market your business, so its new features should help you sell more on the world's most popular social networking site.
Groups enable you to extend your organic reach, workshop your material and establish yourself as a thought leader.
These tips, from direct response experts, will help you find the prospects you've been seeking so you can begin selling.
More From This Topic
Marketing
Authors are on their own when writing a book but there is plenty of help available for marketing it.
Legal Issues
The lawsuit seeks to force the social-media company to provide refunds when children spend their parents' money on its website without permission.
Facebook
Organic reach across fan pages is at an all-time low, largely because Facebook insists on quality content. That's not a bad thing for users or advertisers.
Facebook
The beauty of marketing on Facebook is their enormous number of users and the powerful tools available for carving out your ideal market.
Facebook Advertising
Using Facebook posts to stay in touch with -- and advertise to -- your target market is just plain smart. Here's how to do it right.
Facebook Advertising
Find out what your landing pages need in order to attract viewers and turn them into buyers.
Facebook Advertising
On Facebook, the images you use in your ads are more important than the words. Here are 6 ways to use images to improve your ads.
Facebook Advertising
Make Facebook work for you with this three-layer approach. Bonus: budget suggestion included.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?