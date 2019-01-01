My Queue

Selling on Facebook

5 Forbidden Phrases You Absolutely Must Avoid in Your Facebook Ad
Facebook Advertising

5 Forbidden Phrases You Absolutely Must Avoid in Your Facebook Ad

All caps and too many exclamation points are just the beginning. Facebook is cracking down on 'pain points' content and get-rich-quick schemes.
Tara Zirker | 7 min read
Make the New Facebook Pages Layout Work to Your Advantage

Make the New Facebook Pages Layout Work to Your Advantage

Take control over the Facebook layout to engage your audience in a variety of ways.
Lesya Liu | 6 min read
Facebook's New Features for Your Ecommerce Business

Facebook's New Features for Your Ecommerce Business

You're likely already using Facebook to market your business, so its new features should help you sell more on the world's most popular social networking site.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
Another Effective Way Facebook Helps Grow Your Business

Another Effective Way Facebook Helps Grow Your Business

Groups enable you to extend your organic reach, workshop your material and establish yourself as a thought leader.
Lesya Liu | 5 min read
How to Reach Your Target Market on Facebook

How to Reach Your Target Market on Facebook

These tips, from direct response experts, will help you find the prospects you've been seeking so you can begin selling.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read

