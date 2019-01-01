My Queue

Selling your Business

Don't Even Think 'Merger' Without Taking These 5 Steps First
Mergers and Acquisitions

Don't Even Think 'Merger' Without Taking These 5 Steps First

There are plenty of ways for mergers to fall through, but not all are destined for failure. Follow five steps to prevent any last-minute meltdowns.
Michael Burdick | 7 min read
3 Signs It's a Smart Time to Sell Your Online Business

3 Signs It's a Smart Time to Sell Your Online Business

Running a company takes one set of skills. Fully capitalizing on beckoning opportunities requires another -- and an awareness of your market.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read
Life After Your Company Has Been Sold

Life After Your Company Has Been Sold

Warren Webster, CEO of Coveteur and co-founder of Patch, tells his story of life after selling his company.
Jason Saltzman | 2 min read
The Art of Selecting an Investment Banker

The Art of Selecting an Investment Banker

The numbers are important, but your relationship with whom you are crunching the numbers with is even more important.
Katie May | 6 min read
5 Mistakes to Avoid During Exit Planning

5 Mistakes to Avoid During Exit Planning

For instance, have you ascertained the exact reason you're selling? Money may be the least of it.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read

More From This Topic

The Art of Failing Well
Failure

The Art of Failing Well

Admitting mistakes is how we stretch and grow. Make the most of these critical learning opportunities.
Austin McChord | 4 min read
Just Who, Exactly, Is Best Qualified to Value Your Business?
business exit

Just Who, Exactly, Is Best Qualified to Value Your Business?

Prepare to be surprised by the variety of experts to ask and answers to consider when you want to know a reasonable price for what you've built.
Sam Harrop | 7 min read
Is The Business Broker Working for You or Your Buyer?
Selling your Business

Is The Business Broker Working for You or Your Buyer?

Good timing often short-circuits skepticism and due diligence. Before diving in, find out where everyone's interests lie.
Sam Harrop | 4 min read
7 Steps to Qualify Potential Buyers for Your Business
Selling your Business

7 Steps to Qualify Potential Buyers for Your Business

Before getting down to brass tacks, it's crucial to find out who to invest your time in and who's 'just looking.'
Sam Harrop | 5 min read
5 Strategies to Help You Sell Your SaaS Business
Selling your Business

5 Strategies to Help You Sell Your SaaS Business

Most entrepreneurs dream of one day being able to exit their businesses, but SaaS businesses are a special challenge.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Here's Why You Need to Start Preparing Your Business for Sale Today
Selling your Business

Here's Why You Need to Start Preparing Your Business for Sale Today

Preparing your business for sale will give you more options and put you in a better position when the time is right.
Sam Harrop | 3 min read
You Can't Lead Your Business Forever
Retirement Planning

You Can't Lead Your Business Forever

Maybe it's now, maybe it's later but eventually you need to think about a transition plan.
Bob Coen | 9 min read
The Person Buying Your Business Has 7 Fears Keeping Them Awake
Selling your Business

The Person Buying Your Business Has 7 Fears Keeping Them Awake

Addressing these fears will help you successfully sell your business.
Sam Harrop | 4 min read
Is Now the Right Time to Buy or Sell a Business? (Infographic)
Infographics

Is Now the Right Time to Buy or Sell a Business? (Infographic)

The data below might provide some insight.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
Why You Should Quit While You're Ahead
Your Money

Why You Should Quit While You're Ahead

Business is booming? It's time to cash out.
Steph Wagner | 3 min read