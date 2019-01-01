There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Selling your Business
Mergers and Acquisitions
There are plenty of ways for mergers to fall through, but not all are destined for failure. Follow five steps to prevent any last-minute meltdowns.
Running a company takes one set of skills. Fully capitalizing on beckoning opportunities requires another -- and an awareness of your market.
Warren Webster, CEO of Coveteur and co-founder of Patch, tells his story of life after selling his company.
The numbers are important, but your relationship with whom you are crunching the numbers with is even more important.
For instance, have you ascertained the exact reason you're selling? Money may be the least of it.
More From This Topic
Failure
Admitting mistakes is how we stretch and grow. Make the most of these critical learning opportunities.
business exit
Prepare to be surprised by the variety of experts to ask and answers to consider when you want to know a reasonable price for what you've built.
Selling your Business
Good timing often short-circuits skepticism and due diligence. Before diving in, find out where everyone's interests lie.
Selling your Business
Before getting down to brass tacks, it's crucial to find out who to invest your time in and who's 'just looking.'
Selling your Business
Most entrepreneurs dream of one day being able to exit their businesses, but SaaS businesses are a special challenge.
Selling your Business
Preparing your business for sale will give you more options and put you in a better position when the time is right.
Retirement Planning
Maybe it's now, maybe it's later but eventually you need to think about a transition plan.
Your Money
Business is booming? It's time to cash out.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?