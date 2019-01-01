My Queue

senior citizens

Exploring the Hidden Profitability by Serving the Elderly
Entrepreneur Lifestyle

Exploring the Hidden Profitability by Serving the Elderly

Not a charitable feat but a sustainable business possibility, here's how this Indian start-up is thriving on the power of 'seniority'
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
How Senior Citizens Can Use Technology to Ensure Safety

How Senior Citizens Can Use Technology to Ensure Safety

Technology has made senior people alert by creating a support system for them
Tanmay Jaiswal | 5 min read
Can Automation Take Care of the Aged?

Can Automation Take Care of the Aged?

An automated world could be a better place for our seniors as it will have precision and efficiency
Sunny Kapoor | 4 min read