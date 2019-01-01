My Queue

Something to Think About for the Coming New Year: You're Not Too Old to Be an Entrepreneur
Older Entrepreneurs

Something to Think About for the Coming New Year: You're Not Too Old to Be an Entrepreneur

Worried that your graying hair is a sign that you've missed your chance? Don't fret -- you're not over the entrepreneurial hill yet.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
Don't Let Your 'Senior Citizen' Status Kill Your Entrepreneurial Spirit

Don't Let Your 'Senior Citizen' Status Kill Your Entrepreneurial Spirit

If Colonel Sanders could found KFC in his 60s, what will you do with your "senior" years? Here are six advantages you have.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
6 Amazing Tips About Senior Entrepreneurship I Learned From My Dad

6 Amazing Tips About Senior Entrepreneurship I Learned From My Dad

The entrepreneurial journey is a harsh learning curve many have softened by starting when they had a lifetime of wisdom accummulated.
Chidike Samuelson | 5 min read