This Startup Plans To Capture The Elder Care Product Market In India
The 60 plus age group is growing in number – from 8 per cent of the total population in 2001 to 10 per cent in 2011, and is further projected to reach 19 per cent by 2041, according to a CII report about the senior citizen category in India.
Tahira Noor Khan | 3 min read