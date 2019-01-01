There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Sensors
Technology
Vayyar's sensor can also monitor your breathing and could be used to detect breast cancer.
From being able to diagnose skin conditions to knowing your location down to the centimeter, the computer in your pocket is only going to get more and more mindboggling.
Companies around the world are finding ways to boost productivity, safety and wellness using wearable technology.
The goal is to sell its expertise in gathering and making sense of the surge in real-time data.
Art in motion, with a side of geek.
More From This Topic
Big Data
Harnessing data will make possible a new wave of products and services for customers.
Far Out Tech
Robots do all kinds of amazing things, but this is the first one to actually grow.
Wearable Tech
Four areas will drive the market far beyond where it is today and make a significant contribution to the quality of people's lives.
Mobile Devices
At no other time have companies been able to learn so much about consumers. They can tap insightful data from mobile devices to provide timely messages.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?