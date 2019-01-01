My Queue

separación de familias

Aerolíneas piden no utilizar sus aviones para separar familias en Estados Unidos
Estados Unidos

American Airlines y United Airlines han emitido comunicados en los que aseguran que la medida migratoria del presidente Donald Trump no va en línea con sus valores de unir a las familias.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read