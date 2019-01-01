My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ser mas concentrado

6 pasos que tienes que dar para enfocarte en lo importante
Vida emprendedora

6 pasos que tienes que dar para enfocarte en lo importante

Te compartimos una sencilla estrategia para organizar tu lista de pendientes y ser más productivo.
Victor Cheng | 4 min read
4 tips para aumentar tu concentración

4 tips para aumentar tu concentración

Estas técnicas te ayudarán a mantenerte encauzado en una sola tarea y a mejorar tus resultados en menos tiempo.
Nadia Goodman | 3 min read
10 consejos para mejorar tu productividad

10 consejos para mejorar tu productividad

Trabajar mucho no es sinónimo de trabajar bien. Descubre cómo aprovechar al máximo tus horas laborales.
Entrepreneur en Español | 5 min read