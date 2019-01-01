My Queue

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Publicly Launches a Venture Fund Called Serena Ventures
Ready For Anything

Serena Williams Publicly Launches a Venture Fund Called Serena Ventures

Plus, two brothers with a coffee startup from Denver struck a deal with Walmart, and a new startup app could change the way you shop.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Serena Williams Keeps Showing Us How to Rise Above the Noise

Serena Williams Keeps Showing Us How to Rise Above the Noise

Don't let naysayers get in your head.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Serena Williams Gave a Master Class in How to Get the Most Out of a Failure

Serena Williams Gave a Master Class in How to Get the Most Out of a Failure

The GOAT gave it her all at Wimbledon. She didn't clinch the title, but everyone can learn from how she handled it like a champion.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
The World's Biggest Serena Williams Fan Is a Computer

The World's Biggest Serena Williams Fan Is a Computer

Entrepreneur took a behind-the-scenes tour of the U.S. Open and met a diehard rackethead named Watson.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
9 Motivational Quotes from Serena Williams

9 Motivational Quotes from Serena Williams

Serena Williams' historic win at Wimbledon on Saturday left the world in awe of her talent. Here's how she keeps her mental game sharp on and off the court.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read