Sergey Brin

Google

19 Crazy Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Google

A treasure trove of curious tidbits torn from the pages of Backrub's -- oops, we mean Google's -- company history.
Kim Lachance Shandrow and Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
Google's $600 Billion Blueprint

Alphabet is worth over $600 billion. How'd they do it?
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Has a 'Secret Airship'

That's one way to top your business partner's 'flying car.'
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
Final 4: Vote for the Best Entrepreneur of All Time

Elon Musk takes on the Google guys and Henry Ford goes head-to-head with Warren Buffett in the semifinals of the Entrepreneur Madness Bracket.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: Who's More Successful?

Eight of the best entrepreneurs face off in the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read

Opportunity

Google Co-Founder: Take Chances, Pursue Your Dreams and Silence the Voices

Alphabet President Sergey Brin spoke about the shifting purposes of business and work at the World Economic Forum today.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Silicon Valley

Sergey Brin: Don't Come to Silicon Valley to Start a Business

'I know that sort of contradicts what everyone here has been saying,' the Google co-founder said.
Jillian D'Onfro | 1 min read
Inventors

9 Iconic Inventors Who Changed the World

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and more -- these nine visionaries have made their indelible marks on the way we live.
Carolyn Sun | 9 min read
Google

Google to Reorganize Into New Company Called 'Alphabet'

The search giant is breaking into smaller units and adopting an umbrella-company strategy.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Advice

Sergey Brin's Best Advice to Marissa Mayer

The Yahoo CEO credits the Google co-founder with giving her the best leadership advice.
Patricia Sellers | 3 min read
Infographics

6 Steps to Becoming a Successful Student Entrepreneur (Infographic)

You don't have to wait until after graduation to run your own business. From inception to launch, here's how to start up while you're still a student.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Google Glass

OK, Explorers: A New Version of Google Glass Is Coming Next Year

Google's wearable face computer isn't dead yet.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Wearable Tech

The Future of Google Glass Is Looking a Little Cloudy

Many developers and early Glass users are losing interest in the much-hyped, $1,500 test version of the product.
Reuters | 6 min read
Growth Strategies

Larry Page and Sergey Brin

Google's co-founders may not have the name recognition of say, Bill Gates, but give them time: Google hasn't been around nearly as long as Microsoft.
5 min read