My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

serie C

Konfío cierra ronda de financiamiento serie C por $1,700 millones de pesos
FinTech

Konfío cierra ronda de financiamiento serie C por $1,700 millones de pesos

La fintech especializada en otorgamiento de créditos en línea para pequeños y medianos negocios, levantó $1,700 millones de pesos en inversión de capital de Serie C. La ronda de capital fue liderada por Vostok Emerging Finance (Vostok EF).
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read