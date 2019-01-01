My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Serie Mundial

Theo Epstein, los Cubs y la ruptura de tus maldiciones laborales
Lecciones deportivas

Theo Epstein, los Cubs y la ruptura de tus maldiciones laborales

Hace 12 años un brillante joven terminó con la maldición que pesaba sobre los Red Sox de Boston. Este año el mismo hombre podría liberar a los Cubs de Chicago de su propia maldición. ¿Qué puedes aprender de él?
Eduardo Scheffler Zawadzki | 6 min read