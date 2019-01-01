Servant Leadership

There are no Videos in your queue.
Business has a much broader positive impact on the world when it is based on a higher purpose.
Leaders who affirm their team's strengths and potential are rewarded with high performance and overall success.
Organizational effectiveness relates to a leadership style that seeks to put employees' needs as the highest priority.
Only an unselfish leader can earn the trust that is essential for small teams to succeed.
Empathy, awareness and community are among the qualities defining a true 'leader.'
Today's successful business leader is an emotionally intelligent, collaborative visionary.
Mindful leaders builds teams and communities. Maniacal leaders manipulate and create chaos.
Show your employees you really care about each and every one of them. Success will follow.
No, "servant" leaders aren't slaves to their employers, or even pushovers. They just aren't authoritarians who boss employees around.
The most gratifying success is when you succeed at lifting up the people around you along with yourself.
Research-based strategies are helping marketers drive customer engagement, boost sales and strengthen organizations through authentic leadership.
Entrepreneurs who know their success has benefited employees, customers and community enjoy the greatest satisifacation.
The most accomplished people, in any field, share certain characteristics that each of us can cultivate for our own journey.
Culture manifests in the willingness of employees to take initiative and how they interact with each other and with customers, all crucial to company success.
