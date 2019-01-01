My Queue

service sector

Interim Budgets 2019 Expectations: Service Providers Root for Better Digital Adoption Measures
Budget 2019

Despite the significant progress in the past years, Indian service providers are unhappy with certain regulations
Aastha Singal | 7 min read
When Your Skills Speak a Thousand Words

A Task Force was launched for closing the skill gap in India in collaboration with the World Economic Forum
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read