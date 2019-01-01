My Queue

sesame street

Apple Watch Can Now Be Used to Monitor Parkinson's Symptoms
Apple Watch Can Now Be Used to Monitor Parkinson's Symptoms

Plus, Snapchat partners with SeatGeek for direct ticket purchasing within the app and Sesame Ventures invests in a coding kit for kids.
Venturer | 1 min read
Frank Oz Reveals Jim Henson's Creative and Inspiring Leadership Secrets

Frank Oz Reveals Jim Henson's Creative and Inspiring Leadership Secrets

A new film shares how Henson motivated the team behind the world-famous Muppets.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
STD-Testing Company Removes Sesame Street Advertisements Following Lawsuit Threat

STD-Testing Company Removes Sesame Street Advertisements Following Lawsuit Threat

'We sincerely apologize if we offended anyone or if any images were use inappropriately,' said Brandon Greenberg, CEO of Mately, in a statement.
Sarah Whitten | 2 min read
Apple Takes You 'Behind the Scenes' of its Cookie Monster Siri Ad

Apple Takes You 'Behind the Scenes' of its Cookie Monster Siri Ad

Check out the latest video featuring everyone's favorite binge-eating monster.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Cookie Monster Demonstrates Why Hands-Free Siri Is Useful (Video)

Cookie Monster Demonstrates Why Hands-Free Siri Is Useful (Video)

The digital personal assistant can do many things, but she can't make your cookies bake faster.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read

Sesame Street Launches VC Arm to Influence Tech for Kids
Sesame Street Launches VC Arm to Influence Tech for Kids

Lalalala. Lalalala. Elmo loves his goldfish, his startups, too.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read