Setting prices

8 Highly Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice for Getting Customers to Buy Your Product--No Matter What It Costs
Sales Strategies

8 Highly Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice for Getting Customers to Buy Your Product--No Matter What It Costs

Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey and others on how to convince customers your price is worth it.
The Oracles | 8 min read
The Price Is Right: How to Price Your Product for Long-Term Success

The Price Is Right: How to Price Your Product for Long-Term Success

Here are five things to consider when you set the price for your product.
Meredith Schmidt | 6 min read
4 Psychological Techniques That Can Improve Your Product Pricing

4 Psychological Techniques That Can Improve Your Product Pricing

The "decoy effect" introduces a "useless" price. Think about it during your next outing at the movies.
Darian Kovacs | 7 min read
It's Almost Never Price When the Prospect Doesn't Buy

It's Almost Never Price When the Prospect Doesn't Buy

When they say it costs too much they are politely saying you haven't convinced them it's worth the money.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
6 Strategies for Avoiding the 'Race to the Bottom' Price War You Don't Want to Win

6 Strategies for Avoiding the 'Race to the Bottom' Price War You Don't Want to Win

Unless you are already Walmart, don't get sucked into competing on price.
Stan Peake | 4 min read

More From This Topic

4 Things Every Entrepreneur Needs to Do the First Week of the New Year
Business Planning

4 Things Every Entrepreneur Needs to Do the First Week of the New Year

Don't just get busy, get busy doing what is basic to growth the next 12 months.
Lyneir Richardson | 4 min read
Frontier Airlines Is Learning the Hard Way That Value Is King
Value

Frontier Airlines Is Learning the Hard Way That Value Is King

Frontier's debacle in Denver shows that offering the cheapest price is a losing strategy if customers are unhappy with what they bought.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
A Stupid 3-Word Phrase That Instantly Ruins Your Credibility
First Impressions

A Stupid 3-Word Phrase That Instantly Ruins Your Credibility

If somebody tells you price isn't important they are delusional.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
After Complaints, Apple Drops Price of USB-C Dongles
Apple

After Complaints, Apple Drops Price of USB-C Dongles

The company's USB-C adapters and some of its USB-C cables are now $6 to $20 cheaper.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
3 Reasons Why You Can't Afford to Feel Bad Charging What You're Worth
Brand Reputation

3 Reasons Why You Can't Afford to Feel Bad Charging What You're Worth

You can't get back the time you sold cheap just to earn a reputation as the low-cost option.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
5 Strategies of 'Psychological Pricing'
Pricing

5 Strategies of 'Psychological Pricing'

Forget that '$100' pricetag. Try '$99.99' instead.
Pius Boachie | 5 min read
Why Slashing Prices Also Cuts Up Your Brand
Setting prices

Why Slashing Prices Also Cuts Up Your Brand

Slashing prices as a strategy never lasts. Those customers you saw during a discount won't return once prices return to normal.
Erik Huberman | 5 min read
How to Calculate 'Breakeven'
Setting prices

How to Calculate 'Breakeven'

Follow these steps carefully. If you miscalculate, you're poised to make all kinds of bad business decisions.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Understanding the Difference between Gross Margin and Markup
Setting prices

Understanding the Difference between Gross Margin and Markup

Does your head explode trying to figure out your smartest price? Help is on the way.
Doug and Polly White | 3 min read
Cutting Your Price Has No End But Adding Value Has No Limits
Setting prices

Cutting Your Price Has No End But Adding Value Has No Limits

You're going to lose a race to the bottom; only the biggest firms win those. Go in the other direction, aim for the top pricing tier and watch your margins grow.
Perry Marshall | 3 min read