My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Severance Pay

The Step-by-Step Guide to Firing a Remote Employee
Firing

The Step-by-Step Guide to Firing a Remote Employee

There are ways to make the process fair, respectful and relatively painless.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Are Severance Agreements Slimy Business?

Are Severance Agreements Slimy Business?

Is the common practice an ethical one? Our expert explains.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
Why SunTrust Required Laid-off Employees to 'Be on Call' for 2 Years in Severance Package

Why SunTrust Required Laid-off Employees to 'Be on Call' for 2 Years in Severance Package

The company didn't really mean it, though. Here's what businesses can learn from the bank's confusing cooperation clause.
Dan Steiner | 3 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Firing an Employee

10 Questions to Ask When Firing an Employee

From how and when to break the news to how to avoid getting sued, here are the pro-tips you need to know when letting an underperformer go.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
Paula Deen Abruptly Shuts Down Restaurant Without Informing Employees

Paula Deen Abruptly Shuts Down Restaurant Without Informing Employees

The former Food Network star shuttered Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House, which she co-owned with her brother for over 10 years.
Laura Entis | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Kidnapping by Goodyear Workers Union Proves It's No Fun Being the Boss in France
Growth Strategies

Kidnapping by Goodyear Workers Union Proves It's No Fun Being the Boss in France

As if the French president's plan to make companies pay ultra-high taxes on millionaire salaries weren't bad enough, businesses have to worry about kidnapping and extortion -- by their own workers.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read