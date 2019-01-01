My Queue

Sexual Harassment

Office Etiquette

Skip the hug and get to the small talk.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Women 'Stood Up'; Now It's Time for Men and Companies to Follow

#MeToo taught women that there's strength in numbers. Those numbers will rise if women's male co-workers and employers also get on board.
Linda Smith | 8 min read
Google Faces New Internal Protest Over Forced Arbitration

A group of Google workers wants the right to sue the company over workplace harassment and discrimination claims.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Google Sued for Allegedly Covering Up Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A shareholder said Alphabet's board of directions were directly involved.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Company Holiday Party This Week? In the Era of #MeToo, Exercise ... Caution.

The abhorrent conduct of a few does not mean that your company should cancel all celebrations and keep employees from socializing.
Jay Starkman | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Employee Engagement

Google CEO Sundar Pichai even sent employees an email supporting the walkout and promising the company would do better.
Natalie Baumgartner | 7 min read
More Than 1,500 Google Workers to Stage Walkout Over Sexual Misconduct Handling
Google

The protest comes in response to the company reportedly giving lucrative exit packages to two senior executives who resigned over credible sexual misconduct charges. Employees at Google offices across the world plan to join the walkout.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years
Sexual Harassment

The New York Times published a story that suggests Google has been protecting senior executives accused of sexual harassment. In response, the company's CEO said the tech giant has been taking a harder line against all employees found engaging in sexual misconduct.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
How Portland's Tech Community Focused On Disrupting the System In the Face of Sexual Harassment
community action

The city's unique ecosystem is making an effort to make change versus ineffectively reacting to the symptoms.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
What Employees, Employers and Job Hunters Should Look for When It Comes to Workplace Harassment Policies
The Way We Work

Recent data reveal where companies still have room for improvement in making their policies and processes known and effective.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
When It Comes to Harassment, Workplace Silence Doesn't Mean Everything Is OK
Employee Feedback

You'll only know with a high degree of confidence that everything's good at your company if you measure and listen to employee perceptions.
S. Chris Edmonds | 7 min read
'Tonight, We Stand Here, and It Feels Like We're Finally Winning,' Say Sexual Abuse Survivors in Inspiring Speeches at ESPY Awards

More than 140 women, including Aly Raisman, Sarah Klein and Tiffany Thomas Lopez, took the stage to receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Is It Sexual Harassment to Stare at Another Employee for More Than 5 Seconds?

Yes, but if your parents didn't teach you it's impolite to stare at people it will sound ridiculous when well-mannered adults write a rule against it.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
This Founder Found Out Her Investor Allegedly Sexually Harassed Women and Gave Back $500,000 in Funding

A moral crisis blindsided Unbound CEO Polly Rodriguez and put her brand's values to the test.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
4 Areas That Need to Change for Women to Achieve Equality in Business

We need to remove the cultural expectations and policies that hold women back.
Beth Monaghan | 4 min read