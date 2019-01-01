There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Sexual Harassment Suits
Sexual Harassment
Sure, outright groping is obviously prohibited behavior. But what about 'aesthetic appreciation'? Can't a guy compliment a girl anymore?
Men, for instance, need to learn that when women present ideas, they aren't rambling but rather leading to an idea. That learning process is called "gender intelligence."
Five legal steps you need to take, to regain control, as either the victim of sexual harassment or the employer of one.
An attorney outlines six ways to minimize the risk that office romances will lead to litigation.
It's called Bumble, and it's being marketed as Tinder minus the creep factor.
More From This Topic
Franchise
The California Supreme Court ruled that Domino's could not be held liable as an employer in an employee's sexual harassment case.
Legal
Whitney Wolfe, former vice president of marketing, says she was repeatedly called a whore by top Tinder execs, and that her status as a co-founder was revoked because she was female.
Legal Advice
Even a young company can run into legal problems. An attorney is trained to identify potential problems -- before they happen.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?