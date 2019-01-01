My Queue

Sexual Harassment Suits

Is 'That' Sexual Harassment? How to Tell, Using 'Cooper's 6 Levels.'
Sexual Harassment

Is 'That' Sexual Harassment? How to Tell, Using 'Cooper's 6 Levels.'

Sure, outright groping is obviously prohibited behavior. But what about 'aesthetic appreciation'? Can't a guy compliment a girl anymore?
Ken Cooper | 8 min read
Your Well-Intentioned Gender Equality Program is Missing 1 Crucial Piece

Your Well-Intentioned Gender Equality Program is Missing 1 Crucial Piece

Men, for instance, need to learn that when women present ideas, they aren't rambling but rather leading to an idea. That learning process is called "gender intelligence."
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
So, a Manager Just Pawed You. Or a Principal at Your Firm Made Lewd Remarks. Now, What?

So, a Manager Just Pawed You. Or a Principal at Your Firm Made Lewd Remarks. Now, What?

Five legal steps you need to take, to regain control, as either the victim of sexual harassment or the employer of one.
Nicole Sodoma and Russ Brinson | 8 min read
Lust and Love in the Workplace

Lust and Love in the Workplace

An attorney outlines six ways to minimize the risk that office romances will lead to litigation.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
Former Tinder Employees Are Launching a Rival Dating App

Former Tinder Employees Are Launching a Rival Dating App

It's called Bumble, and it's being marketed as Tinder minus the creep factor.
Laura Entis | 2 min read

More From This Topic

In Sexual Harassment Case, California Rules Domino's Isn't Responsible for Misconduct
Franchise

In Sexual Harassment Case, California Rules Domino's Isn't Responsible for Misconduct

The California Supreme Court ruled that Domino's could not be held liable as an employer in an employee's sexual harassment case.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Tinder Suspends Co-Founder Over Sexual Harassment Claims
Legal

Tinder Suspends Co-Founder Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Whitney Wolfe, former vice president of marketing, says she was repeatedly called a whore by top Tinder execs, and that her status as a co-founder was revoked because she was female.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Why Your New Business Needs a Lawyer Yesterday
Legal Advice

Why Your New Business Needs a Lawyer Yesterday

Even a young company can run into legal problems. An attorney is trained to identify potential problems -- before they happen.
Michael Acosta | 4 min read