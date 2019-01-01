My Queue

Shah Rukh Khan

Lifestyle

Being High on Life and Dazzling the Real-Life Runway

One conversation with the famous designer Archana Kochhar and you realize that her conditioning has a lot to do with her success.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
Week Wrap Up: From Xiaomi's World Record to Week's Major Investments

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 80 seconds
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Shah Rukh Khan Advocates Women's Right to Assert Choices in His Davos Speech

The megastar averred acid-attacks to be one of the basest, crudest acts of subjugation imaginable
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
These Indian Celebrities Reached Near Bankruptcy and were Rescued

Most of them turned to a certain Bhai to help them out financially
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
As SRK Turns 51, We Will Tell You What You Can Learn From This Star Entrepreneur

Want to do business? Then do it in SRK way
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read