Shake Shack

Shake Shack Shares Too Rich for Wall Street's Taste Buds
Shake Shack Shares Too Rich for Wall Street's Taste Buds

Analysts have put a 'sell' rating on the burger chain.
John Kell | 2 min read
Shake Shack Investors Feeling Indigestion

Sales soar in the burger chain's first quarter as a publicly traded company but shares take a hit.
John Kell | 3 min read
Why Shake Shack's Danny Meyer Says the iPhone Helped End the Fast-Food Era

The restauranteur and hospitality guru believes the future of food is in 'fine casual.'
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Shake Shack Is 100 Times More Successful Than McDonald's on Instagram, Analysts Say

Looking at Instagram followers per total sales, the newly public hamburger chain comes out far ahead of larger competitors on social media, according to Goldman Sachs.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Shake Shack Surges in Trading Debut

The burger chain's shares were up more than 130 percent this morning.
CNBC Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Shake Shack IPO Is Hot But Can It Match Chipotle?
IPOs

The IPO market has been particularly fruitful recently for so-called fast-casual restaurant operators.
Reuters | 2 min read
Burgers Beat Out Sandwiches Big Time in 2014
Hamburgers

America served up 9 billion burgers last year.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
7 Things You Should Know About Shake Shack
Shake Shack

As the 'fine casual' burger chain prepares to go public, here's a look at some of the most fascinating factoids about the company's growth and strategy.
John Kell | 5 min read
Shake Shack Files for IPO
IPO

'The bigger we get, the smaller we need to act,' the burger chain declared in its filing.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read