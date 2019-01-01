My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shaktikanta Das

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das
MSME finance

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme
Aastha Singal | 3 min read