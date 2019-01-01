My Queue

shame

To Build a Resilient Culture Stop the Blaming and Shaming and Start Showing People Respect
Company Culture

To Build a Resilient Culture Stop the Blaming and Shaming and Start Showing People Respect

Everything you're trying to accomplish with your team is much likelier to happen if people are emotionally safe.
Angela Kambouris | 6 min read
The Bruce Jenner Story and the Crisis of Identity at Work

The Bruce Jenner Story and the Crisis of Identity at Work

Business leaders need to understand individual crises within their workforce and work to limit judgment and shame.
Sandi Krakowski | 7 min read
Forget Glitter Bombs: Here's a New Passive-Aggressive Way to Shame Your Bad Neighbors

Forget Glitter Bombs: Here's a New Passive-Aggressive Way to Shame Your Bad Neighbors

Go on. Stick it to your naughty neighbors like the coward you are.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Move Away From Shame-Based Management to Inspire Productivity

Move Away From Shame-Based Management to Inspire Productivity

Leading a team is extremely challenging but making employees feel inferior or afraid doesn't foster lasting success.
Sherrie Campbell | 5 min read