There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Shared Workspaces
Shared Workspaces
You paid the monthly fee to rent a desk, so make sure you make the most of shared office spaces.
Launching your startup in a shared space is energizing but when your company grows up, the time comes to move out.
Human interaction will remind you that you're part of something greater as opposed to using your pets as a sounding board.
Before you join a collaborative workspace, consider these tips.
Your entrepreneurial journey needn't be lonely.
More From This Topic
Lifestyle
The idea is that for a bit of a premium in price, you can live month to month in a shared space, forgoing signing on to a long-term lease commitment.
Technology
Shared workspaces are a great option for small companies, Watercooler's Jenifer Ross shares how to make sure the office has everything you need.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?