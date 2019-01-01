My Queue

Getting the Most Out of a Collaborative Office Space
Getting the Most Out of a Collaborative Office Space

You paid the monthly fee to rent a desk, so make sure you make the most of shared office spaces.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
3 Reasons to Chuck Coworking and Get a Real Office

3 Reasons to Chuck Coworking and Get a Real Office

Launching your startup in a shared space is energizing but when your company grows up, the time comes to move out.
Caren Maio | 5 min read
4 Reasons Why More Women Should Join a Coworking Space

4 Reasons Why More Women Should Join a Coworking Space

Human interaction will remind you that you're part of something greater as opposed to using your pets as a sounding board.
Kimberly Lexow and Jess Legge | 4 min read
Should I Join the Makerspace Revolution?

Should I Join the Makerspace Revolution?

Before you join a collaborative workspace, consider these tips.
Mikal E. Belicove | 2 min read
5 Reasons a Coworking Space Makes Sense for Startups

5 Reasons a Coworking Space Makes Sense for Startups

Your entrepreneurial journey needn't be lonely.
Charles Clinton | 3 min read

More From This Topic

There Are 2,000 Empty Restaurants During the Day in New York -- and This Startup Is Doing Something About It
There Are 2,000 Empty Restaurants During the Day in New York -- and This Startup Is Doing Something About It

Spacious seeks to have restaurant double as a shared workspace.
Rachel Butt | 4 min read
WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included
WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included

The idea is that for a bit of a premium in price, you can live month to month in a shared space, forgoing signing on to a long-term lease commitment.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
Selecting the Best Shared Workspace for Your Tech Needs
Selecting the Best Shared Workspace for Your Tech Needs

Shared workspaces are a great option for small companies, Watercooler's Jenifer Ross shares how to make sure the office has everything you need.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read