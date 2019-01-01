There are no Videos in your queue.
Shareholders
Individual shareholders can drive big changes when they are actively involved in corporate governance.
On May 22, Twitter shareholders will vote on whether to investigate a radical proposal: Turning the social network into a cooperative owned by its users.
On Tuesday, Samsung will disclose plans to boost shareholder value.
Extending control to others is a big step. Make sure you choose the right mix of leadership and industry experience.
Tired of complacency, the chairman emphasized the importance of invention and collaboration to solve society's challenges at Google's first stockholders meeting as Alphabet.
Facebook
The lawsuit says that Zuckerberg 'wishes to retain this power, while selling off large amounts of his stockholdings, and reaping billions of dollars in proceeds.'
Amazon
The message also praised the success of Amazon Web Service and Amazon Prime.
Social Entrepreneurship
Yes, you can make the world a better place and accomplish shareholder objectives at the same time.
Benefit Corporation
Consider these five factors if you're interested in reincorporating to help social and environmental causes while maintaining your bottom line.
Legal Issues
The CEO is suing HP for $150 million in damages accusing the company of making false and negligent statement about him.
Corporations
Big corporations are just small businesses that grew up. And they are all run by and for people.
Flying
Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
American Apparel
With supposedly only $100,000 in his bank account, majority shareholder Charney told a reporter he is going after all those who did him wrong.
Board of Directors
Chip Wilson -- the yoga-retailer's founder and ousted Chairman -- is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs to gain more influence over the company he founded back in 1998.
Red Lobster
Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm with experience in the restaurant industry, picks up the casual dining seafood chain from Darden Restaurants, Inc.
