Sharjah

It's Never Too Late: Entrepreneurship Has No Age
Starting Up

Entrepreneurs succeed because they have the knowledge, skills, and support necessary to build a sustainable business, not because they a have longer runway.
John W. R. Paul | 3 min read
Merging Passion With Business Savvy: Reem BinKaram, Director, NAMA

Reem BinKaram, Director, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, on what it takes to make a meaningful impact on the world.
Tamara Pupic | 9 min read
MENA Startup Ecosystem Comes Together In Sharjah

In its second edition, the 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival sees more than 3,000 people in attendance.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 4 min read
CE-Ventures Acquires Significant Stake in UAE-based Transcorp

CE-Ventures plans to invest up to US$150 million in startups over three years.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Mohamed Alabbar, Gary Vaynerchuk Among Speakers To Headline The 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Organized by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SharjahEF) aims to inspire ecosystem stakeholders to "dare to be different"
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Boosting Potential: Sheraa Sharjah's Participants On What An Accelerator Experience Means For Your Startup
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Accelerators are playing an increasingly critical role in building and nurturing entrepreneurial communities around the world, including emerging economies.
Sindhu Hariharan | 15+ min read
Sheraa Launches New Entrepreneurship Hub At University Of Sharjah
News and Trends

Located at the University of Sharjah (UoS) campus, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has kicked off its second hub.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 4 min read
UAE's Fares Foundation Acquires Stake In Sharjah-Based Logistics Startup Tawseel
Startup Financing

The deal is expected to lead to an increase in the number of the fleet of Tawseel's delivery vehicles enabling them to provide faster services to customers, and expand to new markets to cover the UAE, KSA, other Gulf nations, and globally.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
UAE 'Treps, Go From Idea To Business In 54 Hours With Startup Weekend Sharjah
Events

Are you an innovator or an aspiring entrepreneur in the UAE who has an exciting startup idea but don't know how to take the next step?
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival Gets Set To Unite The UAE Entrepreneurship Ecosystem
Events

As a festival bringing together the best of the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem, SharjahEF expects to provide a platform for local and global entrepreneurs, investors, and others to explore and collaborate for their ventures.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Sharjah FDI Forum 2017 Focuses On The Fourth Industrial Revolution
News and Trends

If you're an investor looking to capitalize on these significant growth, head to the third edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
How Creatives Are Shaping The World's Economy
Creative Communities

The creative economy is booming, and is showing signs of really taking off in this part of the world in a new, big way.
Naila Tariq | 4 min read
Sharjah's Sheraa Accelerator Invites Regional And Global Entrepreneurs For New Cycle
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

After a successful inaugural cycle that launched 10 skilled entrepreneurs and their businesses, Sharjah-based startups accelerator Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is now inviting applications from within the UAE and overseas for its second cycle.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Incubating Innovation: Sheraa Chairperson H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi
Innovators

Sheraa Chairperson H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi discusses harnessing the entrepreneurial skills of the region's youth.
Aby Sam Thomas | 10 min read
Businesses And Entrepreneurs Recognized At Sharjah Economic Excellence Network Awards 2016
Business Events

Held under patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, SCCI honored winners across industry sectors in five categories.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read