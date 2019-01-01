There are no Videos in your queue.
Sharjah
Starting Up
Entrepreneurs succeed because they have the knowledge, skills, and support necessary to build a sustainable business, not because they a have longer runway.
Reem BinKaram, Director, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, on what it takes to make a meaningful impact on the world.
In its second edition, the 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival sees more than 3,000 people in attendance.
CE-Ventures plans to invest up to US$150 million in startups over three years.
Organized by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SharjahEF) aims to inspire ecosystem stakeholders to "dare to be different"
More From This Topic
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
Accelerators are playing an increasingly critical role in building and nurturing entrepreneurial communities around the world, including emerging economies.
News and Trends
Located at the University of Sharjah (UoS) campus, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has kicked off its second hub.
Startup Financing
The deal is expected to lead to an increase in the number of the fleet of Tawseel's delivery vehicles enabling them to provide faster services to customers, and expand to new markets to cover the UAE, KSA, other Gulf nations, and globally.
Events
Are you an innovator or an aspiring entrepreneur in the UAE who has an exciting startup idea but don't know how to take the next step?
Events
As a festival bringing together the best of the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem, SharjahEF expects to provide a platform for local and global entrepreneurs, investors, and others to explore and collaborate for their ventures.
News and Trends
If you're an investor looking to capitalize on these significant growth, head to the third edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum.
Creative Communities
The creative economy is booming, and is showing signs of really taking off in this part of the world in a new, big way.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
After a successful inaugural cycle that launched 10 skilled entrepreneurs and their businesses, Sharjah-based startups accelerator Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is now inviting applications from within the UAE and overseas for its second cycle.
Innovators
Sheraa Chairperson H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi discusses harnessing the entrepreneurial skills of the region's youth.
Business Events
Held under patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, SCCI honored winners across industry sectors in five categories.
