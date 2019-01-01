My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shark Tank Deal Analysis

Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Explains the 'Wow' Factor That Prompts Investors to Take Action
Entrepreneurs

Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Explains the 'Wow' Factor That Prompts Investors to Take Action

Harrington looks beyond engagement to determine whether a product has what it takes to keep users coming back on a regular basis.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Gizmodo + Two Beers + Billy Idol = 'Shark Tank' Glory

Gizmodo + Two Beers + Billy Idol = 'Shark Tank' Glory

How do you get on the show? Go to Afghanistan. Go to a bar. Meet a 'Gizmodo' writer who believes in you.
Tj Hale | 8 min read
Daymond John Tips Mark Cuban Out of the 'Tank'

Daymond John Tips Mark Cuban Out of the 'Tank'

A take-it-or-leave-it offer to invest cuts off Cuban from making his usual last-minute surprise bid.
Brian O'Connor | 7 min read
5 Surprising Things I Learned From Interviewing 100 'Shark Tank' Entrepreneurs

5 Surprising Things I Learned From Interviewing 100 'Shark Tank' Entrepreneurs

Did you know that more than 50 percent of those handshake deals in the 'Tank' never close?
Tj Hale | 7 min read
The Sharks Weigh in on 'a Business vs. a Product' and How to Tell the Difference

The Sharks Weigh in on 'a Business vs. a Product' and How to Tell the Difference

The sharks will happily invest in a great new idea, but only if there's an actual business behind it.
Brian O'Connor | 6 min read

More From This Topic

With More Than $3 Million in Annual Sales, Why ZinePak Decided to Go on 'Shark Tank'
Shark Tank

With More Than $3 Million in Annual Sales, Why ZinePak Decided to Go on 'Shark Tank'

For years, co-founders Brittany Hodak and Kim Kaupe shunned outside investment. But when they were approached by the show's producers, the timing was finally right.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
3 Questions Always Asked on ABC's Shark Tank
Shark Tank

3 Questions Always Asked on ABC's Shark Tank

Answering these basic inquiries from potential investors is crucial, and not just if you're on the show.
Dawn Fotopulos | 5 min read
Former 'Shark Tank' Judge Kevin Harrington on Launching His First Business at 15 and What It Means to Be an Entrepreneur (Video)

Former 'Shark Tank' Judge Kevin Harrington on Launching His First Business at 15 and What It Means to Be an Entrepreneur (Video)

The founder of As Seen on TV had a staff of 25 by the time he was a junior in college.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Opens Up About His Biggest Flops (Video)
Starting a Business

Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Opens Up About His Biggest Flops (Video)

The founder of As Seen On TV has invested in 500 inventions in his career so far. He has tapped into some real home runs, but he has also lost a fair amount of money believing too long in the wrong products.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
One of Shark Tank's Original Sharks to Launch Crowdfunding Site For Inventors
Finance

One of Shark Tank's Original Sharks to Launch Crowdfunding Site For Inventors

The founder of As Seen on TV, Kevin Harrington, plans to unveil a platform targeted specifically at the household, kitchen and outdoor goods inventions niche.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
What You Can Learn About Ecommerce From Used Wedding Dresses
Technology

What You Can Learn About Ecommerce From Used Wedding Dresses

An online retailer pitches the sharks on her newly minted designer wedding dress consignment business, but no one bites.
Jeremy Liew
When Investor Likability Can Make or Break a Deal
Starting a Business

When Investor Likability Can Make or Break a Deal

Why two grandmothers chose personality over money for the shark's investment in their candy business.
Jeremy Liew