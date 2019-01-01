There are no Videos in your queue.
Shark Tank Deal Analysis
Entrepreneurs
Harrington looks beyond engagement to determine whether a product has what it takes to keep users coming back on a regular basis.
How do you get on the show? Go to Afghanistan. Go to a bar. Meet a 'Gizmodo' writer who believes in you.
A take-it-or-leave-it offer to invest cuts off Cuban from making his usual last-minute surprise bid.
Did you know that more than 50 percent of those handshake deals in the 'Tank' never close?
The sharks will happily invest in a great new idea, but only if there's an actual business behind it.
More From This Topic
Shark Tank
For years, co-founders Brittany Hodak and Kim Kaupe shunned outside investment. But when they were approached by the show's producers, the timing was finally right.
Shark Tank
Answering these basic inquiries from potential investors is crucial, and not just if you're on the show.
The founder of As Seen on TV had a staff of 25 by the time he was a junior in college.
Starting a Business
The founder of As Seen On TV has invested in 500 inventions in his career so far. He has tapped into some real home runs, but he has also lost a fair amount of money believing too long in the wrong products.
Finance
The founder of As Seen on TV, Kevin Harrington, plans to unveil a platform targeted specifically at the household, kitchen and outdoor goods inventions niche.
Technology
An online retailer pitches the sharks on her newly minted designer wedding dress consignment business, but no one bites.
Starting a Business
Why two grandmothers chose personality over money for the shark's investment in their candy business.
