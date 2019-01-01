There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Shark Week
Pitching Investors
While you may never pitch your business on 'Shark Tank,' this entrepreneur's experience shows there are lessons you can apply to any pitch meeting.
Billions of dollars could be awaiting you in your inbox.
Success requires working toward perfection without becoming a perfectionist.
One entrepreneur reveals how a moment of clarity led her to walk away from a life-changing offer.
Before Lori Cheek speaks at the 2016 Entrepreneur 360™ Conference, learn more about the Shark Tank veteran.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
The celebrity investors have a firm grip on how to seal the deal. Never be limp, awkward or, the worst, sweaty, and be sure to make this one key connection.
Project Grow
Need some inspiration? These lessons from the sharks will motivate you.
Ready For Anything
The billionaire Shark Tank star dishes on selling out for a good cause, what jolts him with a 'rush of excitement' and how to detect a BS artist.
Ready For Anything
From Shark Tank to the art gallery, from pulling the plug to crowdfunding, 'Mr. Wonderful' gives you the big picture.
Money
If you make these common budget blunders, multi-millionaire money master Kevin O'Leary says you're headed for disaster.
Ready For Anything
Hard work, persistence and scrimping win the day, so say these millionaire and billionaire Sharks.
Ready For Anything
This time, the spunky Shark Tank star isn't talking about wearing bright colors and yanking up your skirt. She's talking soft skills.
Ready For Anything
'I work my ass off for the privilege of being this busy,' the Shark Tank judge says.
Shark Tank
The 'warm-hearted' Shark shares the way she strengthened her bond with her husband while taking her business to the next level.
Money
Stockpiling toothpaste in bulk 'under your bed' made the billionaire Shark Tank investor's list. So did stashing 'money in the mattress.'
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?