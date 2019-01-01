My Queue

Shark Week

Pitching to Sharks: 7 Ways to Get the Attention and Respect of Investors During a Pitch
While you may never pitch your business on 'Shark Tank,' this entrepreneur's experience shows there are lessons you can apply to any pitch meeting.
Jason Lucash | 5 min read
Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca's Missed Opportunity With Snapchat Proves You Should Read Your Email

Billions of dollars could be awaiting you in your inbox.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner's 5 Major Rules for New Entrepreneurs

Success requires working toward perfection without becoming a perfectionist.
Daniel DiPiazza | 5 min read
Why I Turned Down a $100,000 Deal on Shark Tank

One entrepreneur reveals how a moment of clarity led her to walk away from a life-changing offer.
Lisa Binderow | 6 min read
Rejection From All 5 Sharks Did Not Prevent This Entrepreneur From Succeeding

Before Lori Cheek speaks at the 2016 Entrepreneur 360™ Conference, learn more about the Shark Tank veteran.
Entrepreneur Events | 7 min read

More From This Topic

4 'Shark Tank' Stars on How to Shake Hands Like You Mean Business
The celebrity investors have a firm grip on how to seal the deal. Never be limp, awkward or, the worst, sweaty, and be sure to make this one key connection.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
35 Killer Quotes From the Stars of Shark Tank
Need some inspiration? These lessons from the sharks will motivate you.
Nina Zipkin | 13 min read
Mark Cuban on Giving Back, Boredom and Sniffing Out Bullshit
The billionaire Shark Tank star dishes on selling out for a good cause, what jolts him with a 'rush of excitement' and how to detect a BS artist.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Kevin O'Leary's 7 Golden Tips for Startups
From Shark Tank to the art gallery, from pulling the plug to crowdfunding, 'Mr. Wonderful' gives you the big picture.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
The 4 Dumbest Money Mistakes People Make and How to Stop Making Them, According to Shark Tank's 'Mr. Wonderful'
If you make these common budget blunders, multi-millionaire money master Kevin O'Leary says you're headed for disaster.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
All 7 Shark Tank Stars Share Tips on How to Become a Millionaire
Hard work, persistence and scrimping win the day, so say these millionaire and billionaire Sharks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Barbara Corcoran on Why Women Are 'Better at Running Businesses Than Men'
This time, the spunky Shark Tank star isn't talking about wearing bright colors and yanking up your skirt. She's talking soft skills.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Robert Herjavec: Want to Avoid Burnout? Quit Your Bitchin'.
'I work my ass off for the privilege of being this busy,' the Shark Tank judge says.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Lori Greiner on How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Alienating Loved Ones
The 'warm-hearted' Shark shares the way she strengthened her bond with her husband while taking her business to the next level.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Mark Cuban's 3 'Smart Money Moves Everyone Should Make'
Stockpiling toothpaste in bulk 'under your bed' made the billionaire Shark Tank investor's list. So did stashing 'money in the mattress.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read