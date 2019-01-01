There are no Videos in your queue.
She Rules
Asia has some of the best technical talent and universities in the world, matched by the biggest potential for growth, says Entrepreneur First's co-founder Alice Bentinck
"My dream is to build a team that thinks out of the box and knows how to get out of comfort-zones"
Lilly Singh, the famous YouTuber, comedian and actor, on life, work, fighting taboos and everything in between
Former Miss Universe Jakarta Stephanie Yoe shares her inspiring journey
LiveMe's Yuki He talks about going against the norm and carving her unique path in China's livestreaming space
gender diversity
Eight in 10 firms in APAC countries have at least one woman in senior management
Canva's Melanie Perkins shares the journey of her $1 billion business
She Rules
It's surprising that more people, especially salespeople, haven't yet figured out that women account for 85 percent of all purchases and drive 70-80 percent of all consumer spending
She Rules
If countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development caught up to Sweden's female employment rate, they would see huge financial gains, says PwC research
EngageRocket's co-founder Dorothy Yiu says real-time analysis of employee feedback helps in talent disengagement
She Rules
It is being regarded as one of the key drivers of economic growth and sustainable development
Singapore-based Ankiti Bose has managed to create a special place for Zilingo in Asia's crowded ecommerce market
Ankiti Bose's 3.5-year-old Zilingo is worth over $300 million
For production of the top 600 songs made between 2012 and 2017, women made up only 22 per cent of artists, 12 per cent of songwriters, 3 per cent of engineers, and 2 percent of producers
