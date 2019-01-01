My Queue

She Rules

How This British 'Talent Investor' is Helping Startups in Asia Turn into Global Businesses

How This British 'Talent Investor' is Helping Startups in Asia Turn into Global Businesses

Asia has some of the best technical talent and universities in the world, matched by the biggest potential for growth, says Entrepreneur First's co-founder Alice Bentinck
Pooja Singh | 5 min read
This Boss Lady is Leading a 'Global Movement' from Singapore

This Boss Lady is Leading a 'Global Movement' from Singapore

"My dream is to build a team that thinks out of the box and knows how to get out of comfort-zones"
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Meet the Superwoman Of the Entrepreneurial World

Meet the Superwoman Of the Entrepreneurial World

Lilly Singh, the famous YouTuber, comedian and actor, on life, work, fighting taboos and everything in between
Pooja Singh | 4 min read
Beyond Beauty: How This Women Entrepreneur Remained on Top of her Game

Beyond Beauty: How This Women Entrepreneur Remained on Top of her Game

Former Miss Universe Jakarta Stephanie Yoe shares her inspiring journey
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Frustrated from Workplace Culture, This Mother Turned Childhood Hobby into a Venture

Frustrated from Workplace Culture, This Mother Turned Childhood Hobby into a Venture

LiveMe's Yuki He talks about going against the norm and carving her unique path in China's livestreaming space
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read

March of the Women in Asia Pacific
gender diversity

March of the Women in Asia Pacific

Eight in 10 firms in APAC countries have at least one woman in senior management
Pooja Singh | 3 min read
How this 30-year-old College Dropout Created a Tech Unicorn in Australia

How this 30-year-old College Dropout Created a Tech Unicorn in Australia

Canva's Melanie Perkins shares the journey of her $1 billion business
Pooja Singh | 3 min read
Friday Flashback: Quick Run Through of Women's Special Week
Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Quick Run Through of Women's Special Week

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Komal Nathani | 1 min read
Respecting Women as Purchasers is Key to Business Growth
She Rules

Respecting Women as Purchasers is Key to Business Growth

It's surprising that more people, especially salespeople, haven't yet figured out that women account for 85 percent of all purchases and drive 70-80 percent of all consumer spending
Jana Matthews | 4 min read
How Women Can Help Boost Global Economy By $6 Trillion
She Rules

How Women Can Help Boost Global Economy By $6 Trillion

If countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development caught up to Sweden's female employment rate, they would see huge financial gains, says PwC research
Pooja Singh | 3 min read
How this Singapore Startup is Using Data to Help Companies Know What Employees Really Want

How this Singapore Startup is Using Data to Help Companies Know What Employees Really Want

EngageRocket's co-founder Dorothy Yiu says real-time analysis of employee feedback helps in talent disengagement
Pooja Singh | 4 min read
The Future of Female Entrepreneurship in Asia
She Rules

The Future of Female Entrepreneurship in Asia

It is being regarded as one of the key drivers of economic growth and sustainable development
Divya Jain | 6 min read
Meet the First Indian Woman CEO of a Nearly $1 Billion Startup

Meet the First Indian Woman CEO of a Nearly $1 Billion Startup

Singapore-based Ankiti Bose has managed to create a special place for Zilingo in Asia's crowded ecommerce market
Pooja Singh | 3 min read
How this 27-year-old is Building an E-commerce Unicorn in Southeast Asia by Empowering Traditional Sellers

How this 27-year-old is Building an E-commerce Unicorn in Southeast Asia by Empowering Traditional Sellers

Ankiti Bose's 3.5-year-old Zilingo is worth over $300 million
Pooja Singh | 4 min read
Want Hit Records? Include More Women in Your Creative Process

Want Hit Records? Include More Women in Your Creative Process

For production of the top 600 songs made between 2012 and 2017, women made up only 22 per cent of artists, 12 per cent of songwriters, 3 per cent of engineers, and 2 percent of producers
Michaela "Mickey" Shiloh | 4 min read