Shepreneur

5 Things Every Budding Mompreneur Should Know

Managing a family is a full time job, but we can tell you how you can run a venture and at the same time take care of the kids
Himani Ladsariya | 4 min read
Why Women Franchisors Are More Productive With Less Resources

According to Euromonitor, female franchisors required only half as much money to start their franchising career, as compared to males
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
Here is Why Women are Good at Running Bootstrapped Businesses

In the beginning, every venture has a high probability of failure, so it's extremely important that the entrepreneur doesn't let ego come in the way and starts small in a very lean way
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
This Shepreneur's Brand Offers New-age, Natural & Grain Free Dog Food

The Hurdles in Pet Food Industry
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
5 Challenges Faced by Women Entrepreneur

From household to business, women are expected much more than their male counterparts, let's explore the challenges
Sulagna Kapoor | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Where Are The Women in Indian Banking?

Women leaders who once made their presence felt in Indian banking and who the industry has now lost because of various reasons
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This Shepreneur Cooked a Business Out of a Lunchbox

Her 'Out of the Box' thinking brought her sucess
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read
How This Shepreneur is Creating Social Impact Through Data

Her organisation has worked across 23 states, over 4000 villages and interviewed over 3 million stakeholders
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
Money Returns Cannot be the Only Motivator for Angel Investments

Leading angel investor Revathy Ashok believes that it is important for investors to guide new ventures, in addition to just pumping-in funds.
Rahul R | 6 min read
Venture Capital Funds of the Women, by the Women, for the Women.

Interview with Ankita Vashistha - Founder of India's and Asia's first venture capital fund that promotes women entrepreneurship
Rahul R | 4 min read
Why Jyotsna Suri Can Rightly Be Called the Queen of the Hospitality Industry

The Lalit Suri hospitality Group is India's largest privately owned hotel chain
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
How Start-ups Are Empowering Women to Work From Home

Women are building up businesses through platforms like Facebook or WhatsApp
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Do Women Make Better Leaders Than Men?
Women Leaders

America no longer needs men leaders, says former US President Barack Obama
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
These #4 She-preneurs are Giving Multi-tasking A New Spin
Multitasking

Basking in the glory of multi-tasking as women is a passé as the glory of heading multi-businesses is fast becoming the new normal
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read
These #10 Superwomen are Breaking the 'Glass Ceiling' With Their Business Acumen
Women in Business

20-year-old Ayesha Aziz has set a record by becoming one of the youngest pilots in India
Baishali Mukherjee | 10 min read