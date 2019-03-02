My Queue

shepreneurs

#4 Money Management Tips Every Mompreneur Should Consider to Maintain a Perfect Work-Life Balance

To be truly independent, women don't just need a reliable financial source but also need to upgrade their financial management tricks
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Why Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra-Backed Bumble Got Into Entrepreneur India's Shepreneurs Class of 2019

American entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe Herd chose India the first country in Asia to launch Bumble, where women break the ice
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
By Connecting Food With Technology, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to The Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

With FreshMenu, Rashmi Daga is determined to bring the best of food on customer's table
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Meet The Dessert Diva Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Kainaz scaled her business from a small pastry shop in Mumbai to a retail chain of 35+ outlets
Mohit Sabharwal | 2 min read
Inventing Tailor-made Courses got this Edupreneur into Entrepreneur India's Shepreneurs Class of 2019

Tribal students unknown to computers cracked national competitive pre-engineering and pre-medical exams
Kartik Sood | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Meet The Fashion Hostess Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

With Label Bazaar, Anam Mirza is determined to bring fashion to your city
Mohit Sabharwal | 2 min read
Priyanka Gandhi's Staunch Political Persona Got her on the Cover of Entrepreneur India Magazine
shepreneurs

On January 29, Priyanka officially announced her political debut as general secretary of Congress, India's oldest political party.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Exploring Mithila Palkar's Other Side of the Journey
shepreneurs

From not having a plan to becoming the quintessential influencer, here's how Mithila Palkar became a 'Rising Star'
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Meet India's Master of Finance

From having humble, pastoral beginnings to becoming mission-driven banker who has become a compelling force in solving the problem of access to finance in the economy, the story of Kshama Fernandes is such wonder, well, with a bent of credit!
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
#Shepreneurs: Women Painting the Canvas of Art and Culture

Here are women who are changing the face of art and culture with their beautiful tapestries of work
Bhavya Kaushal | 5 min read
#Shepreneurs: How These Women in Off-beat Roles Do Everything & Get Everything Done

They are mothers, daughters, sisters but most of all they are women who are stepping beyond their roles in the society
Aashika Jain | 10 min read
Celebrating the Rise of #Shepreneurs

As a country, India has unique traits and opportunities for women entrepreneurship to proliferate and these initiatives need to be encouraged in their own turfs instead of trying to push them into a definitive style and scope of starting a business
Ritu Marya | 3 min read
Shepreneurs: 5 Factors Driving Women into Building Successful Businesses

Women are born to lead; they just need to be confident enough in their idea, believes Malini Saba
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
5 Do's From One Woman Entrepreneur to Other

As more and more women entrepreneurs ambitiously set out in the startup route, the challenges specific to woman entrepreneurs and the effective habits to deal with them will definitely change
Shweta Shalini | 5 min read
#Yumpreneurs: Women Expanding the Ranks of the Food Industry

How does the screen look when women transition from food-cooking to food-managing?
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read