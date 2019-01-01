My Queue

Shiny Object

6 Ways to Save Your Team From Crashing and Burning
Managing Employees

Without a strong team, no matter how great the vision, it cannot be executed properly.
Andy Petranek | 7 min read
3 Strategies to Triple Your Company's Growth

Stop chasing every shiny object and focus on these key growth strategies.
Shaun Buck | 6 min read
Do You Have 'Shiny Object' Syndrome? What It Is and How to Beat It

Fortunately, it's not a diagnosable affliction, but it can make you take your business down the wrong path.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Distracted By Office Noise? This Gadget Can Help.

Block out the office.
Seth Porges | 1 min read
How to Capture 360-Degree Video Like a Pro

Samsung's 360-degree camera makes VR-friendly content easy to produce.
Seth Porges | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Now You Can Work and Work Out Without Standing or Leaving Your Desk
Shiny Object

Do work above your desk and footwork below.
Seth Porges | 1 min read
The Office Coffee Snob Can Now Brew the Perfect Cup of Joe
Shiny Object

Technically perfect coffee in the break room? It's possible.
Seth Porges | 1 min read
Easily Stream Video Live to Facebook With This Little Device
Cameras

Become the Scorsese of Facebook Live with this hi-def camera.
Matt Villano | 1 min read
Monitors That Pull Double-Duty for Marketing
Marketing

Monitors can be repurposed as interactive marketing kiosks, allowing your customers to see for themselves just how innovative you are. Here are three of the sharpest.
Jonathan Blum | 1 min read
Must-have gadgets that wow and help entrepreneurs grow.