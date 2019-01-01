My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shippify

La startup que revoluciona los envíos
Startups

La startup que revoluciona los envíos

Shippify es una startup creada por Miguel Torres y Luis Loaiza; dos jóvenes ecuatorianos, que vieron el dolor del retraso en las entregas y decidieron crear una solución a la ineficiencia en la entrega de productos
Edwin Moreno | 5 min read