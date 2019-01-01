My Queue

shipping costs

How to Reduce Operational Costs
Operations

If you're serious about outsourcing to reduce costs, do your due diligence and find qualified individuals or firms to work with.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
On-Demand Shipping VS the Post Office: What's Different (Infographic)

Shyp founder and CEO Kevin Gibbon traces two different paths for one hypothetical package to demonstrate his company's value.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 1 min read
You May Have to Pay More for Ecommerce Orders Because of Minimum Wage Hikes

New report says each $1 increase in average hourly wages would add $1 million in costs to a warehouse with a staff of at least 500.
David Z. Morris | 2 min read
4 Things Shoppers Want in an Online Retailer's Return Policy (Infographic)

One way to give customers a special perk they will remember is to pay the return freight for undesired goods.
Harry Whitehouse | 4 min read