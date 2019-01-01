My Queue

Shira Lazar

How to Succeed as a Creator and Entrepreneur
Creative Entrepreneur

How to Succeed as a Creator and Entrepreneur

Shira Lazar -- on-air personality, writer, vlogger and entrepreneur-- creates at a level others can only dreamt about.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
Using Video Like the Big Brands

Using Video Like the Big Brands

What's Trending host Shira Lazar talks about what small business can learn from how the big brands use video.
Shira Lazar