Nike

Nike's Adapt BB Is an App-Controlled, Self-Lacing Basketball Shoe

An app lets you adjust how it fits around your foot, change its LED colors and more.
Edgar Alvarez | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur Betrayed His Family's Legacy, and Now His Barefoot Shoe Business Makes Millions (Podcast)

Galahad Clark is the co-founder of VIVOBAREFOOT, which he says is better for your foot.
Stephen J. Bronner
5 Stylish Heels for Work That Are Also Super Comfortable

Yes, they do exist.
Madison Semarjian | 6 min read
Walking Flats Are the New Stiletto. Here Are the Best Ones for Women on the Move.

Wherever you're headed in your career, here are six pairs of comfortable flats to take you there.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Kate Hudson's Fabletics Launches Footwear Line

Plus, GameStop is launching a rental subscription service and Northwestern Mutual launches a fund to invest in Milwaukee startups.
Venturer | 2 min read

3D Printers

Nab an Adidas 3D-Printed Sneaker This Fall

The company's first production shoe with a 3D-printed design uses a technology that was originally conceived in the 1980s for rear-projection TVs.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Marketing

Is Crocs Trying to Ditch Its Image of Lazy Comfort?

The shoe company has announced Drew Barrymore and John Cena will be brand ambassadors, but it doesn't highlight longtime partner Mario Batali.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Technology

We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers

Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Startups

How 2 Reebok Execs Rebooted to Launch a Shoe Startup

How two former big-league execs learned to play small ball.
Jared Keller | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs

How a Father's Love for His Ailing Son Inspired Him to Reinvent the Sneaker

Steve Kaufman didn't want his son's medical condition to stop him from putting his shoes on by himself. His quest to boost the teen's self-esteem led to the creation of Quikiks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Startup Success Stories

How These Entrepreneurs Found Success in an Industry They Knew Nothing About

When launching their shoe startup BucketFeet, Raaja Nemani and Aaron Firestein had a great idea but no previous experience in manufacturing or inventory management.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Green Tech

Adidas Made a 3-D Printed Shoe Out of Plastic Waste From the Ocean

This is so cool on so many levels.
Nathan McAlone | 1 min read
Technology

These Awesome Video-Playing Sneakers Have Raised More Than $300,000 on Indiegogo

Walk a mile in these shoes and everyone will be staring at your fancy feet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Social Entrepreneurs

This Guy Makes Hipster Shoes in Africa. But Don't Call Him a Social Entrepreneur.

Oliberte founder Tal Dehtiar sells handmade stylish sneaker-shoes. At the same time, he is demonstrating a new model of 'charity.'
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Shoes

How This Company Wants to Be the Warby Parker of Shoes

M.Gemi brings affordable Italian luxury directly to the shoe-obsessed.
Alev Aktar | 4 min read