Shoes
Nike
An app lets you adjust how it fits around your foot, change its LED colors and more.
Galahad Clark is the co-founder of VIVOBAREFOOT, which he says is better for your foot.
Wherever you're headed in your career, here are six pairs of comfortable flats to take you there.
Plus, GameStop is launching a rental subscription service and Northwestern Mutual launches a fund to invest in Milwaukee startups.
3D Printers
The company's first production shoe with a 3D-printed design uses a technology that was originally conceived in the 1980s for rear-projection TVs.
Marketing
The shoe company has announced Drew Barrymore and John Cena will be brand ambassadors, but it doesn't highlight longtime partner Mario Batali.
Technology
Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
Startups
How two former big-league execs learned to play small ball.
Entrepreneurs
Steve Kaufman didn't want his son's medical condition to stop him from putting his shoes on by himself. His quest to boost the teen's self-esteem led to the creation of Quikiks.
Startup Success Stories
When launching their shoe startup BucketFeet, Raaja Nemani and Aaron Firestein had a great idea but no previous experience in manufacturing or inventory management.
Technology
Walk a mile in these shoes and everyone will be staring at your fancy feet.
Social Entrepreneurs
Oliberte founder Tal Dehtiar sells handmade stylish sneaker-shoes. At the same time, he is demonstrating a new model of 'charity.'
Shoes
M.Gemi brings affordable Italian luxury directly to the shoe-obsessed.
