My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shower

How a Car Guy Plans to Turn the Shower Industry on Its Head
Innovation

How a Car Guy Plans to Turn the Shower Industry on Its Head

Steve Sunshine believes the showerhead in your bathroom may be so dirty it could make you sick.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
How to Power Through the Day Without Any Sleep

How to Power Through the Day Without Any Sleep

Although sleep is important to productivity, here's how to power through the day even without a full night of z's.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
This Shower Head Is Blowing Up on Kickstarter Thanks in Part to Apple's Tim Cook and Alphabet's Eric Schmidt

This Shower Head Is Blowing Up on Kickstarter Thanks in Part to Apple's Tim Cook and Alphabet's Eric Schmidt

'It's like walking through a cloud that cleans you,' described one user on the product's explosive Kickstarter page.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How This Showering Trick Can Make You More Energized for the Workday

How This Showering Trick Can Make You More Energized for the Workday

If your goal is to wake up in your morning shower, then you need to make a 90-second tweak in your routine.
Phil Dumontet | 3 min read