My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

shutting down

Stayzilla Had Out & Out Zero Intent to Pay Says Jigsaw Solutions Owner
indian startups

Stayzilla Had Out & Out Zero Intent to Pay Says Jigsaw Solutions Owner

"Stayzilla has shut down and I would be next if my dues aren't cleared."
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
#4 Mobile Apps That Disappeared In 2016

#4 Mobile Apps That Disappeared In 2016

Few mobile apps which made it big initially failed later because of many reasons.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
'Shutting Down Not The Right Approach For Startups'

'Shutting Down Not The Right Approach For Startups'

One should never forget that for a business to be viable, it has to be profitable.
Pragati Ratti Sharma | 4 min read
After Grofers, PepperTap Scales Back; 4 Ways How Startups Can Re-evaluate Strategy

After Grofers, PepperTap Scales Back; 4 Ways How Startups Can Re-evaluate Strategy

Just don't try too hard.
Tripti Narain | 3 min read
Is it time to shut down your business? Don't ignore these 9 signs

Is it time to shut down your business? Don't ignore these 9 signs

Here are a few classic signals that show it's time to close your existing business and start afresh.
Entrepreneur India | 1 min read