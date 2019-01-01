My Queue

Shyness

Simple Tricks That Can Help You Overcome Natural Shyness and Build Your Self Esteem
Simple Tricks That Can Help You Overcome Natural Shyness and Build Your Self Esteem

Become more confident in any setting with these tips.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Deal with the Anti-Social Co-Worker

Don't take offense that a competent-but-shy member of the team keeps to himself.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Do Introverts at Your Office Have a Place to Recharge?

Experts say quiet rooms create a space where office introverts and extroverts alike can get re-energized.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
How to Network When You're Socially Awkward

Never mind the old-school cocktail party. Be a digital player: Join online professional groups. Or better yet start your own.
Te-Erika Patterson | 5 min read
How Sales Legend Frank Perdue Overcame Shyness and Built a Business Empire

Frank Perdue was known nationally as the salesman who built one of the largest family businesses in the country but his greatest success might have been overcome his reluctance to even talk to people.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Things We Just Learned About Apple Visionary Jony Ive
Design

Though Apple's senior vice president of design may be shy, a poster in his office screams, 'Believe in your f*cking self. Stay up all f*cking night…Think about all the f*cking possibilities.'
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
The 5 Most Popular TED Talks of All Time
TED

They don't call them "ideas worth spreading" for nothing. These five TED Talks are the best of the best.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
6 Secret Weapons of Shy Entrepreneurs
Starting Up

6 Secret Weapons of Shy Entrepreneurs

Shyness doesn't have to keep you from success. In some ways, it can work to your advantage.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read