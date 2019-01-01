There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Shyness
Shyness
Become more confident in any setting with these tips.
Don't take offense that a competent-but-shy member of the team keeps to himself.
Experts say quiet rooms create a space where office introverts and extroverts alike can get re-energized.
Never mind the old-school cocktail party. Be a digital player: Join online professional groups. Or better yet start your own.
Frank Perdue was known nationally as the salesman who built one of the largest family businesses in the country but his greatest success might have been overcome his reluctance to even talk to people.
More From This Topic
Design
Though Apple's senior vice president of design may be shy, a poster in his office screams, 'Believe in your f*cking self. Stay up all f*cking night…Think about all the f*cking possibilities.'
TED
They don't call them "ideas worth spreading" for nothing. These five TED Talks are the best of the best.
Starting Up
Shyness doesn't have to keep you from success. In some ways, it can work to your advantage.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?