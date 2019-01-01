My Queue

Sick Leave

Amazon Germany Wants Workers to Use Fewer Sick Days to Get a Better Bonus
Amazon

Would you come to work sick to help your co-workers earn more money?
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Obama Administration Rolls Out Rules on Paid Sick Leave, Pay Data

U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez told reporters in a phone call that the sick leave rule would directly affect more than 1.1 million workers.
Reuters | 2 min read
How to Determine Your PTO Policy

Consider these four factors when deciding what your policy is for paid-time-off.
John Patrick Pullen | 5 min read
The Paid Sick Leave Battle Continues, State By State

As the benefit gains adoption, so does a counter trend to ban local governments from instituting their own paid sick day mandates.
Claire Zillman | 5 min read