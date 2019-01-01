sickness
Workplace Wellness
Employees in such spaces spend less time in face-to-face interactions, making teams less collaborative and productive
This Healthcare technology company Practo has led the disruption particularly on the consumer or patient side by digitizing healthcare.
Founded in March 2015 by engineers Faizan Aziz and Anirudh Coontoor, the startup leverages technology and operations to deliver any medicine, instantly at the best prices.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?