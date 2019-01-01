My Queue

Sidecar Co-founder Leaves General Motors for Uber
Uber

Jahan Kanna is switching from a Lyft partner to its corporate rival, Uber.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
GM Buys Sidecar's Assets as It Preps Its Own Ride-Hailing Service

Sidecar closed shop at the end of December after a multi-year fight to stay in the race against rivals Uber and Lyft and their ever-growing war chests and market shares.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
Uber Competitor Sidecar Is Shutting Down

The ride-hailing and delivery company has long struggled to keep up with rival Uber and Lyft.
Heather Somerville | 3 min read
Your 8-Year-Old Can Hail a Ride Uber-Style With This App

San Francisco-based ridesharing company Shuddle today announced a new app that allows kids to order their own rides.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Shuddle, the Ridesharing Service for Kiddos and Grandparents, Raises $10 Million

The family-focused transportation startup has closed its Series A round.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

Lyft CMO: Uber Is the Wal-Mart of Transportation. We Aren't.
Lyft

Even as Lyft grows up, it is seeking to maintain its position as the friendly, fun ridesharing brand.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
These Are the Best Cities for Uber and Lyft Drivers (Infographic)
Infographics

San Francisco-based software platform Zen99 analyzed a handful of criteria that make a metro area likely to be profitable for drivers on ridesharing platforms.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Good News for Airbnb Hosts and Uber Drivers: Here Comes Insurance
Sharing Economy

The independent sharing economy organization Peers unveils plans for two insurance programs for individuals working in the sharing economy.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Uber Raises $1.2 Billion in New Funding Based on a $40 Billion Valuation
Uber

The San Francisco-based transportation juggernaut announced its most recent raise with a bit of a mea culpa and a promise to be a 'smarter and more humble company.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Taxi Wars: Uber Rolls Out Program in NYC That Will Cut Fares By Half
Uber

The San Francisco-based transportation juggernaut says that with UberPOOL, riders going the same way can hop in a car together and split the fee.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
This Obsessive Entrepreneur Documented His 955 Rides as a Lyft Driver
Lyft

In downtime between launching companies, Greg Muender decided to try on a pink mustache. And he tracked every penny that came and went.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Uber Picks Up Lyft's Former COO
Ridesharing Apps

Travis VanderZanden left one San Francisco-based ridesharing company for another.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
This Ridesharing Service You've Never Heard of Has 10 Million Members and Counting
Ridesharing Apps

BlaBlaCar is like Uber for long-distance trips, and this week it just launched in its 13th country.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Richard Branson Gets Into Carpooling
Sidecar

Ridesharing service Sidecar announced a $15 million Series B round from the Virgin co-founder and some top VC houses, including Avalon Ventures and Union Square Ventures.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Regulator-Innovator Tug-of-War: California Warns Uber, Lyft and Sidecar on Carpooling
Ridesharing Apps

The ride-hailing apps have been told that they are in violation of state law by offering carpooling services for money.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read