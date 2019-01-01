There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Sidecar
Uber
Jahan Kanna is switching from a Lyft partner to its corporate rival, Uber.
Sidecar closed shop at the end of December after a multi-year fight to stay in the race against rivals Uber and Lyft and their ever-growing war chests and market shares.
The ride-hailing and delivery company has long struggled to keep up with rival Uber and Lyft.
San Francisco-based ridesharing company Shuddle today announced a new app that allows kids to order their own rides.
The family-focused transportation startup has closed its Series A round.
More From This Topic
Lyft
Even as Lyft grows up, it is seeking to maintain its position as the friendly, fun ridesharing brand.
Infographics
San Francisco-based software platform Zen99 analyzed a handful of criteria that make a metro area likely to be profitable for drivers on ridesharing platforms.
Sharing Economy
The independent sharing economy organization Peers unveils plans for two insurance programs for individuals working in the sharing economy.
Uber
The San Francisco-based transportation juggernaut announced its most recent raise with a bit of a mea culpa and a promise to be a 'smarter and more humble company.'
Uber
The San Francisco-based transportation juggernaut says that with UberPOOL, riders going the same way can hop in a car together and split the fee.
Lyft
In downtime between launching companies, Greg Muender decided to try on a pink mustache. And he tracked every penny that came and went.
Ridesharing Apps
Travis VanderZanden left one San Francisco-based ridesharing company for another.
Ridesharing Apps
BlaBlaCar is like Uber for long-distance trips, and this week it just launched in its 13th country.
Sidecar
Ridesharing service Sidecar announced a $15 million Series B round from the Virgin co-founder and some top VC houses, including Avalon Ventures and Union Square Ventures.
Ridesharing Apps
The ride-hailing apps have been told that they are in violation of state law by offering carpooling services for money.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?