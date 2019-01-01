My Queue

Silicon Beach

3 Sizzling Stats to Consider About Silicon Beach
3 Sizzling Stats to Consider About Silicon Beach

The numbers don't lie: Los Angeles is emerging as a great place for tech and startups.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Q&A With Whisper CEO Michael Heyward: We Are Your 'Stranger on a Train'

The CEO and co-founder of Whisper offers an in-depth look at how he launched the anonymous confessional app and why he believes all the secrets shared are real.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 13 min read
The (Wrong) Price of Hooking Up: Viral Dating App Tinder Isn't Valued at $5 Billion After All

Swipe right for mega money. Or not. Tinder almost just hit the hottie jackpot. Or so everyone thought, until...
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Tinder Users Lured by Sexy Spam Bots Peddling 'Castle Clash' Game

Something fishy (more like spammy) is going on at Tinder. Here's the inside scoop from one not so satisfied user.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Tinder Co-Founder Sean Rad on the Hot Dating App's Viral Success

The Los Angeles native lives, breathes and even dreams about his insanely popular app. Here, he discusses the secret to its success and much more.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read

5 Sizzling Silicon Beach Startups to Watch
Startups

Meet the savvy bootstrappers heating up Los Angeles' exploding startup ecosystem.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Tech All Stars and Investment-Hungry Startups Rub Elbows at OASIS Summit in Santa Monica
Startups

SXSW is still way cooler, but Silicon Beach's glitzy tech con is all about the Moneyball.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read