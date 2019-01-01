There are no Videos in your queue.
Silk Road
Like the original website, Silk Road 2.0 allowed users to anonymously buy and sell drugs, computer hacking tools and other illicit items, using the digital currency bitcoin, authorities said.
The mastermind behind the underground website is expected to appeal.
The auction follows the recent criminal conviction of the mastermind behind the online black market.
Ross Ulbricht was convicted on all seven counts he faced by a federal jury.
Times just got even tougher for the fledgling cryptocash.
Charges against the site's alleged owner carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
We talked to the charismatic Blockchain.info CEO about Bitcoin's recent rocky press, its price ups and downs, and if we're headed for another bubble.
Mammoth tusks, fake IDs and a ride to outer space. These are just a few of the outrageous things you can with bitcoins – if you are lucky enough to own some.
The bad-boy founder of the Bitcoin Foundation and BitInstant is back at his mom and dad's place and he's in big trouble for allegedly funneling $1 million into shady Silk Road dealings.
The more we know about the curious currency, the weirder it gets.
No plea bargain here: Ross William Ulbricht is expected to get his day in court before Thanksgiving.
BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem and underground Bitcoin exchanger Robert M. Faiella have been charged with using bitcoins to buy and sell illegal drugs to Silk Road users.
At a bail hearing in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, a federal prosecutor revealed that Ross William Ulbricht allegedly ordered the murders of six people, and that more than 450,000 bitcoins of his personal fortune are still unaccounted for.
