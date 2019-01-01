My Queue

7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers
7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
An Inspiring Discussion With Simon Sinek About Learning Your 'Why'

An Inspiring Discussion With Simon Sinek About Learning Your 'Why'

You will never figure out "how'' until you are clear on "why."
David Koji | 12 min read
Don't Miss Our Facebook Live Chat With Inspirational Speaker Simon Sinek

Don't Miss Our Facebook Live Chat With Inspirational Speaker Simon Sinek

Sinek sits down with us to discuss his new book, leadership, achieving goals, team culture, and the importance of being 'more human'. This exclusive Facebook Live conversation is in collaboration with MOO.
Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff | 2 min read
The 5 Most Popular TED Talks of All Time

The 5 Most Popular TED Talks of All Time

They don't call them "ideas worth spreading" for nothing. These five TED Talks are the best of the best.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read