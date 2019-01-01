My Queue

Simple Plans

Get a Spotless, Organized Home Office in One Week
Organization

Working in a home office that's neat, clean and organized will help you start your day with a smile.
Houzz | 6 min read
5 Ways Too Much Learning is Hurting Your Business

The key to success is not in the consumption of too much information but in the implementation of select knowledge.
Gene Hammett | 5 min read
6 Reasons Why Your Smart Strategy Is to Keep It Simple

The harder it is to explain the plan, the less you can expect people to carry it out.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
5 Ways to Simplify Your Business Plan and Almost Anything Else

Smart people can understand something that is complicated but brilliant people can make it simple.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
A Rare Glimpse Inside Apple University, the Company's Covert Training Grounds

In exquisitely austere classrooms, Apple employees are taught brand values and corporate history by a full-time staff that hails from Yale, Harvard and M.I.T.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

More From This Topic

I Removed Every Inessential Thing From My Website. Here's What Happened (to My Life).
Entrepreneurs

Simplicity rules -- in real life and online.
James Clear | 4 min read
October Means It's Tax Time For Many Businesses
Finance

Most folks don't think about taxes until the spring, but October has some important tax deadlines for business owners.
Barbara Weltman | 4 min read