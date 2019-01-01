There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Simplify
Entrepreneurship
Risk comes with the job, but you don't have to take every gamble.
Herb Kelleher created the first budget airline, which found great success by simplifying everything from the destinations to the (lack of) snacks served on board.
You don't have to choose to price-simplify or proposition-simplify to find business success. Find out more about three business models that can help you grow.
By taking advantage of existing properties and involving homeowner in the transaction, Airbnb disrupted the lodging industry and is now valued at $20 billion.
You may be able to start out that way, but at some point, you'll have to choose one strategy so you can throw all your efforts behind it.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
Its popular service, which grew virally, is free to the majority of users but still turns a profit.
Growth Strategies
Learn the five reasons business leaders tend to make their businesses more complex rather than more simple.
Growth Strategies
By offering all three benefits of a price- and proposition-simplifier, Uber's founders were able to create a service no one knew they needed.
Growth Strategies
If your company is a market leader, an upstart could be ready to attack your market and grab your market share. Discover the warning signs of imminent attack.
Growth Strategies
By reinventing business theory and simplifying the model of business consulting, this consulting powerhouse has remained a top player for decades.
Growth Strategies
Find out how to change your business system to ensure that it's scaled up to become dominant and irreplaceable.
Success Strategies
For Steve Jobs, having the cheapest computer on the market wasn't the goal. Instead, he wanted to produce a machine that would be better for users.
Success Strategies
Launched by Mac and Dick McDonald in 1948, then purchased by Ray Kroc in 1961, McDonald's is the quintessential example of a business that used a price simplifying model.
Product Development
In order to proposition simplify your product, try these tips for making it either more useful or more appealing to buyers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?