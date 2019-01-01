სინერჯი კაპიტალი

იანტრეპრენერე ''სინერჯი კაპიტალის'' პორტფელით
სიახლეები

იანტრეპრენერე ''სინერჯი კაპიტალის'' პორტფელით

ჩვენ ირგვლივ არსებობენ ადამიანები, რომლებსაც საკუთარი ბიზნესის დასაწყებად საკმარისი დრო ან ფული არ აქვთ, „სინერჯი კაპიტალმა" მათ განსაკუთრებული შანსი მისცა
ანა ბიბილეიშვილი | 3 min read