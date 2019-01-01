My Queue

Reúnen a las mentes más brillantes en Puerto Vallarta
Startups

Presentan el SingularityU México Summit en Jalisco que busca enseñar a resolver las problemáticas de la humanidad a través de la tecnología.
Marisol García Fuentes | 4 min read
La universidad creada con apoyo de Google y la NASA que pretende salvar al mundo

La universidad creada con apoyo de Google y la NASA que pretende salvar al mundo

Singularity University, la universidad de Silicon Valley creada en 2009 rompe con el modelo de estudios tradicional, en ella no existe la certificación.
Iván Vázquez Islas | 3 min read