My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sirdar Global Group

When to be Operational and When to be Strategic
Advisory Boards

When to be Operational and When to be Strategic

When should you be diving deep into the detail, and when is it better to focus on the broad strokes?
Carl Bates | 4 min read